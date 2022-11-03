MSFS 2020 March 10th, 2022 Development Update

We are quickly approaching our next release in just a few short weeks, World Update 8: Iberia. Until then, here are this week's development updates and community highlights.
SDK Update
General:
- We hope you enjoy the revamp of our Documentation web site! It now has Dark mode, easier research & browsing, and it includes the "How to make an Aircraft" tutorial. Stay tuned for more additions to this tutorial in the next few weeks!
- We announced major improvements to the SimVarWatcher, but due to an error in our process, you're still working on the former version. We'll upload a new SDK very soon to fix that!
DevMode:
Scenery Editor:
- We fixed the hide/unhide feature that didn't work on projected meshes.
- We now sort the Hide/Lock window alphabetically.
- We fixed the debug properties of Airports that didn't show groupID.
- We fixed a crash when closing the Scenery Editor.
Visual Effects Editor:
- We now select all text in the filter when opening the new node creation menu