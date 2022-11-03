  • MSFS 2020 March 10th, 2022 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS 2020 March 10th, 2022 Development Update

    We are quickly approaching our next release in just a few short weeks, World Update 8: Iberia. Until then, here are this week's development updates and community highlights.

    SDK Update

    General:

    • We hope you enjoy the revamp of our Documentation web site! It now has Dark mode, easier research & browsing, and it includes the "How to make an Aircraft" tutorial. Stay tuned for more additions to this tutorial in the next few weeks!
    • We announced major improvements to the SimVarWatcher, but due to an error in our process, you're still working on the former version. We'll upload a new SDK very soon to fix that!

    DevMode:

    Scenery Editor:

    • We fixed the hide/unhide feature that didn't work on projected meshes.
    • We now sort the Hide/Lock window alphabetically.
    • We fixed the debug properties of Airports that didn't show groupID.
    • We fixed a crash when closing the Scenery Editor.

    Visual Effects Editor:

    • We now select all text in the filter when opening the new node creation menu

    Source

