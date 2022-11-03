MSFS 2020 March 10th, 2022 Development Update

We are quickly approaching our next release in just a few short weeks, World Update 8: Iberia. Until then, here are this week's development updates and community highlights.

SDK Update

General:

We hope you enjoy the revamp of our Documentation web site! It now has Dark mode, easier research & browsing, and it includes the "How to make an Aircraft" tutorial. Stay tuned for more additions to this tutorial in the next few weeks!

We announced major improvements to the SimVarWatcher, but due to an error in our process, you're still working on the former version. We'll upload a new SDK very soon to fix that!

DevMode:

Scenery Editor:

We fixed the hide/unhide feature that didn't work on projected meshes.

We now sort the Hide/Lock window alphabetically.

We fixed the debug properties of Airports that didn't show groupID.

We fixed a crash when closing the Scenery Editor.

Visual Effects Editor:

We now select all text in the filter when opening the new node creation menu

