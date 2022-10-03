How To Get The Most From Navigraph's In-Game Chart Panel

You can now stay signed in to the Navigraph Charts In-Game Panel for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Users have previously been required to log in to the Charts In-Game Panel on simulator startup. The Navigraph development team have now found a solution that will allow users to stay signed in to the Charts In-Game Panel on restart. To enable this, simply update to the latest version of the In-Game Panel using the Navigraph Navdata Center.

Pro tip: When your Charts In-Game Panel is running in MSFS, you can now toggle its visibility by pressing Ctrl + N on your keyboard.

