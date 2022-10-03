  • STEMPilot 3-5 Science Curriculum Now Available

    STEMPilot

    STEMPilot 3-5 Science Curriculum is now available for students in 3rd – 5th grade science classes.

    "This brand-new curriculum teaches elementary school students the Theory of Flight while they learn to fly a Cessna 172, using a free flight simulator on any smartphone or tablet" said Jay LeBoff, the company's founder.

    The curriculum includes animated learning videos in each unit outlining the content before the kids read the actual written words. Visual Learning First helps students understand the subject before they are challenged to read the curriculum unit, helping them to achieve understanding and success.

    "Each flight plan introduces basic geometry, physics, algebra, trigonometry, geography, meteorology and topography. Students learn to calculate time, distance, headings, fuel consumption and more," added LeBoff.

    Learning to fly is a great way of expanding understanding of how engineering, science and math can explain how an airplane is able to fly.

    "Each lesson includes Learning Videos, Curriculum Content, an activity, a flying mission and a Quiz. Students are free to watch the videos as many times as they feel necessary to complete the quiz successfully," concluded LeBoff.

    This program is available for the entire ES school on Google Classroom for $1,995.00.

    To contact STEMPilot Inc, send an email to [email protected] or call 203-527-5747.

