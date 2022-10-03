Today In Aviation: First Flight Of Fairey Battle

Today we celebrate the first flight of the Fairey Battle.

The Fairey Battle is a British single-engine light bomber that was designed and manufactured by the Fairey Aviation Company. It was developed during the mid-1930s for the Royal Air Force (RAF) as a monoplane successor to the Hawker Hart and Hind biplanes. The Battle was powered by the same high-performance Rolls-Royce Merlin piston engine that powered various contemporary British fighters like the Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire.

The Fairey Battle was used on operations early in the Second World War. During the "Phoney War" the type achieved the distinction of scoring the first aerial victory of an RAF aircraft in the conflict. In May 1940, the Battles of the Advanced Air Striking Force suffered many losses, frequently in excess of 50 per cent of aircraft sorties per mission. By the end of 1940, the type had been withdrawn from front-line service and relegated to training units overseas.

Overall production of the Battle during its entire manufacturing life was 2,201 machines, including sixteen for Belgium.

RAF trials of new Fairey light bomber (1936):

