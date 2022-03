Just Flight - FS Traffic Coming To MSFS

Look forward to busier skies and airports in MSFS!

We're excited to announce that FS Traffic for MSFS has now been

added to the In Development section of our web site with an

accompanying product page. The initial Development Entry is live but

don't worry work has been taking place for a good few months

already.

Some shots from the development entry are below. Note, these shots

are WIP and obviously the single aircraft shots are models only.

Liveries are being worked on currently.























