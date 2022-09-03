MSFScenerybuilders Releases Two New Scenery Packages

KOAK Metropolitan Oakland International Airport MSFS

Oakland International Airport (IATA: OAK, ICAO: KOAK, FAA LID: OAK) is an international airport in Oakland, California, United States. It is located approximately 10 miles south of downtown. It is owned by the Port of Oakland. The airport has passenger service to cities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Cargo flights fly to cities in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

KOKC Will Rogers World Airport MSFS

Will Rogers World Airport (IATA: OKC, ICAO: KOKC, FAA LID: OKC), a.k.a. Will Rogers Airport or simply Will Rogers, is an American passenger airport in Oklahoma City located about 6 miles (8 km) Southwest of downtown. It is a civil-military airport on 8,081 acres of land (3,270 ha) and is the primary commercial airport of the state.

Description

This scenery is only compatible with MSFS and must be placed inside your main COMMUNITY folder.

This scenery has a autoinstaller.

This scenery is the first version and we are ready to make any updates they need.

Some airport are using the default jetways becouse MSFS has limitations for make some changes (SDK).

All info for made those sceneries, are taked from Google and sometimes is very limitated info for this littles places.

Purchase MSFScenerybuilders - KOAK Metropolitan Oakland International Airport

Purchase MSFScenerybuilders - KOKC Will Rogers World Airport