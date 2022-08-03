  • Xometry Announces BIKF For X-Plane 11

    Xometry Announces BIKF For X-Plane 11

    Scenery developer Xometry has recently announced their latest project, Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport (BIKF) for X-Plane 11. Discover Iceland's biggest and busiest airport serving the American and European continents. Coming soon.

    Keflavík Airport (Icelandic: Keflavíkurflugvöllur) (IATA: KEF, ICAO: BIKF), also known as Reykjavík-Keflavík Airport, is the largest airport in Iceland and the country's main hub for international transportation. The airport is 1.7 nm (3.1 km) west of Keflavík and 50 km (30 mi) southwest of Reykjavík. The airport has three runways, two of which are in use, and the airport area is about 25 km2 (10 sq mi).

