Nimbus Simulation Studios Releases Washington Dulles For X-Plane

It's a pleasure to announce the release of KIAD - Washington Dulles Intl. for X-Plane 11 with free update to X-Plane 12.

Dulles is considered the region's international hub, with dozens of international flights. Dulles has the most international passenger traffic of any airport in the Mid-Atlantic outside the New York area, including approximately 90% of the international passenger traffic in the Baltimore-Washington region.

High-Definition Airport

Terminals with 3D interior and people

HDR lights

New 4K textures with PBR materials.

Night lighting

Ground textures with PBR materials

High quality vehicles with PBR material

3D trees

Parking lots full of cars

Ground markings on each gate and runway

Files for empty airport or static planes

Source