Nimbus Simulation Studios Releases Washington Dulles For X-Plane

It's a pleasure to announce the release of KIAD - Washington Dulles Intl. for X-Plane 11 with free update to X-Plane 12.
Dulles is considered the region's international hub, with dozens of international flights. Dulles has the most international passenger traffic of any airport in the Mid-Atlantic outside the New York area, including approximately 90% of the international passenger traffic in the Baltimore-Washington region.
High-Definition Airport
- Terminals with 3D interior and people
- HDR lights
- New 4K textures with PBR materials.
- Night lighting
- Ground textures with PBR materials
- High quality vehicles with PBR material
- 3D trees
- Parking lots full of cars
- Ground markings on each gate and runway
- Files for empty airport or static planes