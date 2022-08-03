  • Nimbus Simulation Studios Releases Washington Dulles For X-Plane

    Nimbus Simulation Studios Releases Washington Dulles For X-Plane

    It's a pleasure to announce the release of KIAD - Washington Dulles Intl. for X-Plane 11 with free update to X-Plane 12.

    Dulles is considered the region's international hub, with dozens of international flights. Dulles has the most international passenger traffic of any airport in the Mid-Atlantic outside the New York area, including approximately 90% of the international passenger traffic in the Baltimore-Washington region.

    High-Definition Airport

    • Terminals with 3D interior and people
    • HDR lights
    • New 4K textures with PBR materials.
    • Night lighting
    • Ground textures with PBR materials
    • High quality vehicles with PBR material
    • 3D trees
    • Parking lots full of cars
    • Ground markings on each gate and runway
    • Files for empty airport or static planes

