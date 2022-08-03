  • This Day In Aviation: First Flight Of Sikorsky H-34

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-08-2022 10:45 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    This Day In Aviation: First Flight Of Sikorsky H-34

    Today we celebrate the first flight of the Sikorsky H-34.

    The Sikorsky H-34 "Choctaw" (company designation S-58) is a piston-engined military helicopter originally designed by American aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky as an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft for the United States Navy. It has seen extended use when adapted to turbine power by the British licensee as the Westland Wessex and Sikorsky as the later S-58T.

    This Day In Aviation: First Flight Of Sikorsky H-34

    H-34s served, mostly as medium transports, on every continent with the armed forces of twenty-five countries. It saw combat in Algeria, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and throughout Southeast Asia. Other uses included saving flood victims, recovering astronauts, fighting fires, and carrying presidents. It was the last piston-engined helicopter to be operated by the United States Marine Corps, having been replaced by turbine-powered types such as the UH-1 Huey and CH-46 Sea Knight. A total of 2,108 H-34s were manufactured between 1953 and 1970.

    Westland Wessex Operational:

    US Army Sikorsky H-34 Choctaw air assault exercise:

    If you're an FSX user and would like to try your hand at flying the Sikorsky H-34, why not head on over to the file library and check out the excellent FSX model by Michael E. Roberts:

    This Day In Aviation: First Flight Of Sikorsky H-34

    FSX Sikorsky CH-34/S-58 Chocktaw Updated Pack: sikorsky_s-58_ch-34.zip

    FSX Helicopter Radial Engine Sound Update: radial_helicopter_sound.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. Aviation,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    leuen

    Issue with Italian shoreline while using itacoast.zip

    Thread Starter: leuen

    I use the Italian shoreline addon generated by 'itacoast' file. It works correctly everywhere, with one exception: at Cagliari in Southern Sardegna...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 09:12 AM Go to last post
    Chandyrauf

    Where is EGSS

    Thread Starter: Chandyrauf

    Hello folks, Have finally got 2020 to work, upgrades + a lot of overtime, but I cannot find EGSS London Stansted anywhere, can you help me with...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 08:30 AM Go to last post
    ScottBotham

    FSX Millitary Airbases have no parking?

    Thread Starter: ScottBotham

    Hello everyone, Ive bought a globemaster C17 Addon for FSX, and I wanted to do an IFR plan flight from Brize Norton AB, However ive noticed on FSX...

    Last Post By: jorgen.s.andersen Today, 04:12 AM Go to last post
    pdmike

    Trouble Editing an FSX.cfg File

    Thread Starter: pdmike

    I recently installed FSX (Steam Version) onto Windows 11. It works fine. But I am trying to configure FSX to my liking and one of the first things...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 03:03 AM Go to last post