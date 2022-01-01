Review: Seville San Pablo LEZL Airport by Eduardo Benjumea

Review: Sevilla San Pablo LEZL Airport by Eduardo Benjumea By Foxtrot Ostrich

This being my first written review I suppose I best introduce myself. I'm Foxtrot Ostrich, a UK based streamer mainly posting content on my YouTube and Facebook channels. Relatively new to the flight sim world starting on release day of MSFS I'm an absolute sucker for third-party freeware especially airports.

Today I'm looking at the freeware Sevilla San Pablo LEZL Airport by Eduardo Benjumea for MSFS.

A little history about LEZL to start. Seville Airport LEZL is the sixth busiest airport in Spain, connecting Seville to Europe and North Africa. Within the airport grounds are an Airbus factory and maintenance centre which is currently producing and maintaining the A400M military transport aircraft, as well as a Ryanair maintenance facility.

It would be very unfair to look at any third-party scenery for MSFS without a look at the default provided by Asobo. Within the sim, Seville Airport is not one of the handcrafted variants, so as you'd expect, the default terraforming and building generation leaves a lot to the imagination, as well as giving you the feeling of looking at an office building in downtown London, rather than a Spanish holiday destination. As you can see from the images below, the default provides us with the standard block grey buildings you find all over the MSFS world, so any improvement to this is of course a welcome sight.

Default Asobo LEZL:

Installation of Sevilla San Pablo LEZL Airport by Eduardo Benjumea is as simple as you'd expect. Extract the download into your community folder, load up the sim and you're good to go! Upon the initial load of the airport starting at runway 27, the improvement was immediate to see.

The first thing I noticed was the now bright and huge Airbus Military facility on the south side of the airfield, replacing the generic Asobo block form warehouse. The building itself is well made and is certainly a close representation of the real thing both in looks and size. The shape of the building is captured well, with it being a standout feature from approach or quick start on runway 27, it sets a great first impression of the airport. The bright color scheme and large signage stating, "Airbus Military" Immediately brings the airport to life, if only I had an A400M to fly!

Moving further west along the runway you are met with the tower complex. Although missing a couple of the more uninteresting buildings at this area in real life, Eduardo has modelled the tower building as well as the large oval building behind it very well. As someone who has never been to Seville, I can't say what this building is, but maybe someone can enlighten me in the comments as it's an interesting one and is represented well in the scenery here. It's nice to see buildings with curves as these are often the ones left out of third-party airports.