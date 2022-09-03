  • Review: Aeroplane Heaven - Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A

    Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A

    Publisher: Aeroplane Heaven

    Review Author:
    Michael Hayward

    Suggested Price:
    $32.95
    $32.95

    Aeroplane Heaven - Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A for MSFS 2020

    The Supermarine Spitfire is regarded by many as the aircraft that won the war over the skies of Britain during WWII. Known for its agile and nimble flying, it closely fought against the Messerschmitt Bf 109 throughout the Battle of Britain and into France.

    Aeroplane Heaven has been developing flight simulator add-ons since 2001, focusing mainly on WWII military prop aircraft, as well as some general aviation and jetliners. They are well-known for their high-quality models, and this is something they aim to bring to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

    The Supermarine Spitfire is one of Aeroplane Heaven's newest releases for MSFS, and in this review I will be giving my thoughts on how this iconic aircraft performs.

    Aeroplane Heaven - Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A for MSFS 2020

    Aircraft Specification

    • Crew: 1
    • Length: 29ft 11in (9.12m)
    • Wingspan: 36ft 10in (11.23m)
    • Height: 11ft 5in (3.48m)
    • Empty Weight: 5,065lbs (2,297kg)
    • Maximum Takeoff Weight: 6,700lbs (3,039kg)
    • Powerplant: Rolls-Royce Merlin 45
    • Aircraft Performance
    • Range: 479mi (771km, 416nmi)
    • Rate of Climb: 2,600ft/min (13m/s)
    • Service Ceiling: 36,500ft (11,100m)
    • Max Cruising Speed: 320kts (600km/h, 370mph)

    Aeroplane Heaven - Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A for MSFS 2020

    Download And Install

    Installation from the FlightSim.Com Store is a simple process. After purchase, you download a zip file that contains the aircraft file. Drag and drop this into your Microsoft Flight Simulator 'Community' folder and the aircraft is then ready to fly!

    Included is a 13-page document that goes into detail about the history of the Spitfire and some of the missions it flew, as well as a detailed layout of the cockpit and a checklist for you to follow. There is also a 63-page document including real-world schematics of the aircraft as well as scans of the original pilot notes for aerobatics. This is a welcomed addition to this add-on, giving you a lot of insight into the real-world operation of the Spitfire, with detail on its optimum flying state which you can apply to the simulator.

    Aeroplane Heaven - Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A for MSFS 2020

    Exterior Model

    The model of the Spitfire is incredibly detailed and looks very close to that of the real thing.

    The body of each aircraft also includes some weathering; scuffs and marks where the airframe has been damaged or hasty repairs have been made. The layout on the wings where pilots and crew climb to access the cockpit has also been worn down, with paint being replaced with bare metal and dirt.

    Animations on the aircraft are also really well-defined, with flaps and ailerons moving at a slightly different pace, as well as the delay between the two landing gear as they drop and raise. A lot of care has been put into every detail of this aircraft, making it a joy to look at when flying.

    Aeroplane Heaven have also made use of some light crash modelling too. If you tip the nose over on landing or forget to lower your gear (as was the case with a few early Spitfire pilots) the propellers will bend out of shape and your engine output will completely drop. It's a small extra detail, but one that adds increased realism to the aircraft.

    Aeroplane Heaven - Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A for MSFS 2020

    The Spitfire comes with nine different liveries, seven from WWII, a modern restored livery and an unpainted alloy shell. These are all done to a very high resolution and include a lot of detail across the body, with panel gaps, rivets, and decals being visible, along with clearly defined text.

