How Far Off Course Are We? - VOR Navigation Tutorial

    How Far Off Course Are We? - VOR Navigation

    This shows how to figure the distance off course when flying a course to a VOR. The method used in this example shows how to solve the similar type of question on the FAA Instrument (knowledge) Written Exam.

    200 feet per dot per nautical mile is used. The distance is in feet and must be divided by 6000 to get the distance off course in nautical miles.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

