Preview Video For Fly the Maddog X MD 80 For MSFS

Over his YouTube channel, AVgeek MSR has previewed the first ever showing of Fly the Maddog X MD 80 for MSFS:

Hello simmers in a new and different video. most awaited Fly The Maddog x Md80 family in the all-new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. So we took some moments from our flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Los Angeles as AAL105 Callsign. And this is VATSIM Flight.

Fly The Maddog X MSFS Dev News