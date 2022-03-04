  • X-Plane 12 Development Update - March 4th, 2022

    Nels_Anderson
    X-Plane 12 Development Update - March 4th, 2022

    Here's a quick update on X-Plane 12 to give you an idea of where we are, what's being worked on right now and what the next steps are. At the end of last year, we started sharing early, rough builds of X-Plane 12 with a private alpha group, mainly 3rd party developers and subject matter experts. Everyone in the alpha program has signed a non-disclosure agreement, so please do not ask them to share X-Plane 12 or technical details. (The alpha program is also full, please don't email us for access; sorry.)

    Here's a snapshot of some of the development tasks we're working on right now.

