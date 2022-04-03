  • How To Fly Famous Flyer #1 - Beech 17 Staggerwing

    Nels_Anderson
    How To Fly Famous Flyer #1 - Beech 17 Staggerwing

    By Laurie Doering

    In collaboration with Carenado, Asobo Studios and Microsoft Flight Simulator release Famous Flyer #1 - The Beechcraft Staggerwing. The Staggerwing D17 Model aircraft offers the unique blend of art deco and modern. Born in the depths of the Depression, the plane has an aesthetic appeal that set new performance records and styles in engineering.

    The aesthetic appeal of the negative wing stagger (lower wing set 25" aft of the upper wing) improves the stall characteristics and boosts cockpit visibility. Eight different series of the Staggerwing were manufactured during 16 years of production. There were 785 Staggerwings built from 1932-1948.

    Fly this incredible ageless classic from the 1930's! This video provides the essentials to fly the Staggerwing. We fly from the Sedona Airport (KSEZ) in beautiful Arizona.

    This video sounds especially awesome with headphones!

    This aircraft is available only at Microsoft Flight Simulator in the Marketplace.

    Specifications

    • Range: 670 nm
    • Service Ceiling: 25,000 feet
    • Power: Pratt & Whitney R-985-AN-1 offering 420 hp
    • Operating weight: 4,250 lbs
    • Useful load: 1,710 lbs
    • Fuel capacity: 126 gals

    Laurie Doering
    Youtube channel: The Flight Level
    Also by Laurie Doering: Remastered Wright Brothers Photos And FlightSim Historical Flight

