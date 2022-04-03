How To Fly Famous Flyer #1 - Beech 17 Staggerwing



How To Fly Famous Flyer #1 - Beech 17 Staggerwing By Laurie Doering

In collaboration with Carenado, Asobo Studios and Microsoft Flight Simulator release Famous Flyer #1 - The Beechcraft Staggerwing. The Staggerwing D17 Model aircraft offers the unique blend of art deco and modern. Born in the depths of the Depression, the plane has an aesthetic appeal that set new performance records and styles in engineering.

The aesthetic appeal of the negative wing stagger (lower wing set 25" aft of the upper wing) improves the stall characteristics and boosts cockpit visibility. Eight different series of the Staggerwing were manufactured during 16 years of production. There were 785 Staggerwings built from 1932-1948.

Fly this incredible ageless classic from the 1930's! This video provides the essentials to fly the Staggerwing. We fly from the Sedona Airport (KSEZ) in beautiful Arizona.

Specifications

Range: 670 nm

Service Ceiling: 25,000 feet

Power: Pratt & Whitney R-985-AN-1 offering 420 hp

Operating weight: 4,250 lbs

Useful load: 1,710 lbs

Fuel capacity: 126 gals

Laurie Doering

Youtube channel: The Flight Level

