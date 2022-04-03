  • SimWorks Studios Kodiak Progress Report

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-04-2022  
    0 Comments

    SimWorks Studios Kodiak Progress Report

    Time for another weekly update!

    First of all, the Kodiak is being tested by MS for marketplace ingestion. Still no date for it but we hope it won't take much longer.

    The Kodiak's update is ready and we expect to release it next week. On Tuesday we will complete our server change, so we expect the site to be down for 12-24h. Once we verify correct operation, we will upload the update and you will receive an e-mail to download it.

    Regarding the amphibian, we can't get around the physics of bouncing water. We asked Asobo about the bouncing problem that all seaplanes seem to have and were told that there is no short-term fix planned for this. Therefore we decided to finish the rest of the features and FM and move on.

    Source
    Purchase the SWS Kodiak 100 at the FlightSim.Com Store
    See other SimWorks Studios add-ons

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

