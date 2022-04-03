DCS: OH-58D Kiowa And 'Barundus'

The pilot model is based on one of our main SMEs. Barundus will also speak voice commands for AI and campaigns. We strongly believe this will benefit the virtual flying experience. Barundus has over 5300 flight hours and was an instructor pilot in the Bell OH58D Kiowa Warrior. He has been deployed to numerous combat tours and this will also contribute to AI behaviour.

We have made the decision to present the whole timeline of the aircraft from 1984 till 2017 with some exceptions to avionics. This means the product will include the OH-58D Kiowa (no weapons pylons), the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior from 1992 till 2006 and the latest aircraft of 2017 all in one module.

We look towards your comments on this promising introduction of DCS: OH-58D Kiowa.

Source