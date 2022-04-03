  • MSFS 2020 March 3rd, 2022 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS 2020 March 3rd, 2022 Development Update

    On Tuesday, we announced the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Cloud Gaming. Users can now enjoy the sim on Xbox One and on other supported devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming, powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware.

    Thank you for everyone who joined us for yesterday's monthly Dev Q&A.

    SDK Update

    General:

    • As announced, alongside Sim Update 8 we shipped a series of 3 Audio tutorials on our YouTube channel.
    • You can find them here (see below)
    • The new dark mode on the Documentation web site will be available very soon, as well as the first part of the "How to make an Aircraft" tutorial.

    DevMode:

    • Material Editor:
      • We fixed the Delete button that did not work properly.
    • Project Editor:
      • We fixed a bug that used to empty the package name when using the Clean button.
    • Scenery Editor:
      • We added a series of useful shortcuts to the Scenery Editor! The list will be available in the documentation.
      • We fixed a crash when one-click placing parking gates.
      • We added the "use low resolution altitude" for scenery objects.
      • We fixed a crash in the world map that could occur after opening a project.
    • Aircraft Editor:
      • We finished reworking the parsing system. We are fixing minor bugs like typos on Geometry/Wings and min/max_design_mp parameters that were expressed in the wrong unit.
    • Visual Effects Editor:
      • We fixed a bug where the Template/instances debug window did not show spawned effects anymore.
      • We now sort nodes into categories and added a filter to search for nodes by name. This will make it easier to find the node you need for your effects!
      • We also sort node names alphabetically inside the menu categories.

    SDK

    • The Aircraft Selector does not allow users to select corrupted planes anymore (they will appear grayed out).
    • We fixed error/warning/message buttons when the console is spammed.

