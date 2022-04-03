FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack For MSFS Upgraded To 10 Panels

Developer Rafael Santos announces an update to his panels collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Ingamepanels 8in1 Pack For MSFS is now Ingamepanels 10in1 Pack. The pack includes handy features like a descent calculator, METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more. The update corrects issues with the latest SU8 sim update. It also adds an all new ATC Info panel and the ability to view two PDF documents at once.

The full list of panels includes:

VFRMap Enhanced 2.1.0 (SU8) ATC Info 1.0.0 (SU8) Airport-Info v1.7.0 (SU8) Canvas 1.3.0 (SU8) IVAO-VATSIM 1.5.0 (SU8) Oculus VR 1.2.1 (since SU7 without updates) Descent Calculator 1.2.0 (since SU7 without updates) Navmap 1.6.0 (since SU6 without updates) PDF Viewer 1.5.0 (SU8) #1 PDF Viewer 1.5.0 (SU8) #2

Same price: $10.

Purchase FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack for MSFS