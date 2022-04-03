  • FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack For MSFS Upgraded To 10 Panels

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-04-2022 10:44 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack 10in1 for MSFS

    Developer Rafael Santos announces an update to his panels collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Ingamepanels 8in1 Pack For MSFS is now Ingamepanels 10in1 Pack. The pack includes handy features like a descent calculator, METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more. The update corrects issues with the latest SU8 sim update. It also adds an all new ATC Info panel and the ability to view two PDF documents at once.

    The full list of panels includes:

    1. VFRMap Enhanced 2.1.0 (SU8)
    2. ATC Info 1.0.0 (SU8)
    3. Airport-Info v1.7.0 (SU8)
    4. Canvas 1.3.0 (SU8)
    5. IVAO-VATSIM 1.5.0 (SU8)
    6. Oculus VR 1.2.1 (since SU7 without updates)
    7. Descent Calculator 1.2.0 (since SU7 without updates)
    8. Navmap 1.6.0 (since SU6 without updates)
    9. PDF Viewer 1.5.0 (SU8) #1
    10. PDF Viewer 1.5.0 (SU8) #2

    Same price: $10.

    Purchase FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    American B777-223ER

    Arrival Munich

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Arrival Munich...a new Aircraft & Airport have joined the fleet. Sorry about the speed brakes not being retracted, new aircraft...yah, read the...

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 10:55 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    Catalina "NAS-Pensacola" around the light house

    Thread Starter: peer01

    NAS Pensacola (home of the Blue angels) based Catalina needs some maintenance, the marine facilities are very nearby, so here's a very short flight...

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 10:53 AM Go to last post
    roypaglia

    A320 FBW distance and eta to waypoint

    Thread Starter: roypaglia

    Hi all. Recently in the past couple of weeks a problem in A320 fbw. The distance to waypoint is showing and calculating properly and updating at...

    Last Post By: roypaglia Today, 10:06 AM Go to last post
    alex1

    Aircraft cfg paint problem

    Thread Starter: alex1

    Hi! Welcome to all forums! I would like to ask for your help in generating AI traffic for Hungarian military airports in the program called Flight...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 08:28 AM Go to last post