  • Amateur Radio DMR Channel For Flightsimmers Announced

    Ham Radio has evolved drastically over the years and although we do still have special SSB get togethers for pilots and airline pilots we have not had a specific flightsim digital talk group. These days one does not need an antenna/aerial in the backyard, one only needs a simple handheld digital radio which will do VHF and then either a so-called Raspberry Pi (generally) Hotspot to act as a link to the internet or an access VHF local repeater set up to access the internet. Going through the local repeater does need a repeater that is set up to do that. Here is a link to a good article:

    www.miklor.com/DMR/ppt/DMR-BasicTutorial.pdf

    One does need a ham radio licence to join any of these modes. So because I did have a few friends who were hams I reserved an internet talk group called 787 TGIF specifically for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. The original purpose was just so that myself and a couple of friends could arrange through any talk group or email to meet at a certain location MSFS2020 and be on the talk group at the same time. The talk group can be accessed by any ham operator with similar radios but we can use the channel to discuss what we wish to do as we fly.

    We do not have any specific dates or times when we do it (we pre-arrange) but other hams are most welcome to set up their own flights and meet meet through 787 TGIF. Here is the descriptive link on the TGIF network:

    https://tgif.network/tgprofile.php?id=787

    It can be used for any purpose like setups or issues as well not just actual flights. So total cost to hams who do not want antennae systems and SSB is about $300 US and a ham licence. We also chat a lot of RC flying but not on 787 as we just use whatever talk group we happen to be on.

    There are thousands of talk groups but only the one for MSFS 2020 so far. So if you catch me on 2350 BM or 2350 TGIF or Freestar or 2358 TGIF and want to talk flightsim we can switch to 787 TGIF.

    To gain access to TGIF here is a help link:

    https://tgif.network/help.php

    Getting on the first time can be fiddly but once the password is entered into the Pi-star configuration it works seamlessly after that. Admittedly Brandmeister is easier to use but TGOF is growing in popularity. Once you are in DMR you just have to make the switch to TGIF and then dial in or program in 787 as a talk group. To be sure there are other ways to talk to each other whilst flightsimming but we have fun doing it this way.

    John Dale
    VE7QJD

