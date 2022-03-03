Just Flight - Update on 146 Professional For MSFS

We're aiming to bring you all more development updates on the 146 Professional MSFS in the coming days and weeks as release time draws closer. We'll include new shots, videos and new product details all designed to show off what we believe will make this a very special addition to your MSFS hangar!

The updates will kick off this week and here are a few teaser shots from the assets, taken during a test flight from Southampton to Bournemouth.

Stay tuned folks...

