M'M Simulations - EDWE Emden Airport for X-Plane 11

Emden Airport (German: Flugplatz Emden) (IATA: EME, ICAO: EDWE) is an airfield serving Emden, a city in the East Frisia region of the German state of Lower Saxony. The airport resides at an elevation of 2 feet above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 07/25 with an asphalt surface measuring.

This airport includes:

Real life referenced buildings

Custom terminal and Restaurant building with interiors

Complete PBR

Real world based terraforming

We suggest that you use this scenery with orthophotos.

Purchase M'M Simulations - EDWE Emden Airport for X-Plane

See other scenery from M'M Simulations