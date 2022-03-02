  • SimCoders.com Releases v4.6.0 Of Reality Expansion Pack For X-Plane

    Nels_Anderson
    Reality Expansion Pack v4.6.0 released. This is a major update that improves all the REP packages.

    Experimental Flight Model support for all REPs. In v4.6.0 we mainly focused on flight dynamics. This includes support for the Experimental Flight Model (EFM) and the incoming X-Plane 12.

    The Reality Expansion Pack for X-Plane 11 and 10 is an add-on that replaces some internal parts of the sim with custom ones, greatly enhancing the realism.

    It replaces and enhances the flight and ground dynamics, the default piston engine, the electrical system, the landing gear and many other aspects of the airplane, adding things such real world physics, new stereo sounds and extra 3D elements.

    REP also provides a damages system, a maintenance hangar and the interactive ground checks.

    You learn how to use it and become a better pilot thanks to the in-flight tips: a simple and not invasive way to let you know when you're doing something wrong to the airplane and how to fix the problem.

    Source

