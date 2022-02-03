Fly The Maddog X MSFS Dev News

We've just uploaded a new Open Beta build (2.1b833) for Prepar3D v4 and v5 that fix a bug present in latest full 2.1b827, and includes new code enhancements resulting from the ongoing development for MSFS2020. The incremental installers for Prepar3D v4 and Prepare3D v5, as usual, are free of charge for all customers.

I'd also like to take the opportunity to give you some information about the MSFS development: we are currently in advanced beta testing, many of the problems we faced initially have been ironed out - thanks also to the progress made by the SDK - and the Maddog now flies wonderfully in MSFS with smooth dynamics, all aircraft systems and modelled failures working up to our quality standards.

We don't have a release date right now, a lot still depends on how MSFS continues to evolve, but I wanted to share what is likely to be the Maddog X sales model for MSFS.

Compared to what happened with Prepar3D, our idea is to release first a "basic package" that will satisfy most of the needs of the advanced simmer, to which over time dedicated "expansions" will be added; although no road map has being discussed yet we plan to introduce in the future optional expansion pack that may include MD83/88 version and -217C/-219 engines, Canadian Marconi FMS and PMS, EFB and ageing/servicing features.

Fly the Maddog X MSFS version 1.0 will include:

MD82 with -217A engines, PAX Cabin 162Y and Honeywell FMS for NAV/VNAV/ACARS

Flight model and engines performances tested and matched against real aircraft performance tables

All systems/avionics/tests etc, fully implemented as in the P3D version, including failures/INOPs feature, fully dimmable integral and flood lightning, working TCAS and EGPWS terrain mode

New FMS Services page for controlling DOORS/STAIR, External power, fuel loading, etc.

Fully integrated with MSFS ecosystem (jetway, catering, baggage loader, etc...)

Integration with PFPX/SimBrief via Load Manager and retrieval of OFP data via the ACARS system

Livery manager, and aircraft settings configurable for different aircraft

Livery-based cockpit color (pink, blue or grey) and main panel variations (including placards and speed bugs)

Can be installed in the same machine with Fly the Maddog X for P3D

