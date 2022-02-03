Aerosoft Airport Mykonos For MSFS 2020 Updated

The Microsoft Flight Simulator DLC Aerosoft Airport Mykonos has been updated to version 2.0.0.0. Following changes have been made:
- Renovation of the Main Terminal Building to accurately represent the current airport status.
- Replacement of the old fuel station and Fire station buildings with new representing the current airport's status.
- Recreation of the airport's parking area to represent the current status.
- Corrections-additions to apron lines according to the new building positions (i.e. RFFS lines and signs).
- Replacement of all night textures (except from windows) with physical light sources.
- Mesh enhancement at the east of the airport to more accurately represent the hills of the area.
- Hazard lights added on the top of buildings and windsocks.
- Asphalt texture added to the roads inside the airport.
- Runway center line addition near to threshold of 16 (bug from V1)
- Parking positions converted to Gates (bug from V1)
- Taxi ribbon issue showing wrong taxi instructions corrected (bug from V1)
- Wrench and star symbols showing to the map (bug from V1)