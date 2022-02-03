Aerosoft Airport Mykonos For MSFS 2020 Updated

The Microsoft Flight Simulator DLC Aerosoft Airport Mykonos has been updated to version 2.0.0.0. Following changes have been made:

Renovation of the Main Terminal Building to accurately represent the current airport status.

Replacement of the old fuel station and Fire station buildings with new representing the current airport's status.

Recreation of the airport's parking area to represent the current status.

Corrections-additions to apron lines according to the new building positions (i.e. RFFS lines and signs).

Replacement of all night textures (except from windows) with physical light sources.

Mesh enhancement at the east of the airport to more accurately represent the hills of the area.

Hazard lights added on the top of buildings and windsocks.

Asphalt texture added to the roads inside the airport.

Runway center line addition near to threshold of 16 (bug from V1)

Parking positions converted to Gates (bug from V1)

Taxi ribbon issue showing wrong taxi instructions corrected (bug from V1)

Wrench and star symbols showing to the map (bug from V1)

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Mykonos for MSFS