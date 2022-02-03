  • VirtualUA, Inc. 10th Anniversary And Technology Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-02-2022 10:35 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VirtualUA

    DALLAS, TEXAS, March 2, 2022 -- VirtualUA, Inc. (VUA) Announces upcoming technology changes right in time for our 10th Anniversary. VUA will transition into our second decade on March 24, 2022. "We couldn't be more than proud of our accomplishments from the last decade. It's been ten years since VirtualUA took off to the friendly blue skies. Time sure does fly by. I have learned from many challenges and rewards, and we appreciate them all. Our continued success comes from our three most significant assets, our partners/sponsors, members, and dedicated staff team said Robby Sayles, VirtualUA CEO.

    We recently announced our partnership with ICREWSYSTEMS Software Engineering, LLP for technology development, along with a new domain. During the 2nd quarter of 2022, we will sunset our current Pilot Center known as "ATMOS" and our decade-long domain "virtualua.org." We are excited to announce that a newer web site and Pilot center are being developed. Once we transition to our new web site, we will launch a new domain, "flyvua.org, which will soar to cyberspace. We are excited about all these upcoming changes while celebrating our 10th Anniversary. Later this spring, we will have a special 10th Anniversary celebration, where pilots will get together for our annual online event.

    We're genuinely grateful to all our members, staff, and partners that we have enjoyed working with through the years. We're proud to celebrate our 10th Anniversary, and we're confident that VirtualUA, Inc. will continue its successes for many years to come.

    Robby Sayles
    President/Chief Executive Officer/Founder
    VirtualUA, Inc. | www.virtualua.org

    VirtualUA, Inc. is a U.S. based 501c3 Charitable Non-Profit Organization; we are not affiliated with or sponsored by United Air Lines, Inc or the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    giorda35

    To load the updates

    Thread Starter: giorda35

    Today I was loading Flight Simulator 2020, but I kept an advice “upgrade free necessary, go to Microsoft Store to download it. Press OK”. But by...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    marioalberto

    Arming Speed Brakes After SU8 No Longer Possible

    Thread Starter: marioalberto

    Hi, After updating to SU8, all Speed Brake Arming has been disabled. I tried assigning it to: Toggle Spoilers, Toggle Arm Spoilers, Set Auto...

    Last Post By: marioalberto Today, 09:55 AM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Arrival Munich

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Arrival Munich...a new Aircraft & Airport have joined the fleet. Sorry about the speed brakes not being retracted, new aircraft...yah, read the...

    Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 08:03 AM Go to last post
    Mattie941

    FSX Ground Vehicle Models

    Thread Starter: Mattie941

    Hi, I recently installed the trial version of GSX and uninstalled once I had checked it out. However, some airport ground vehicle models still...

    Last Post By: Mattie941 Today, 07:55 AM Go to last post