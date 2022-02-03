Review: FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport for MSFS 2020
By FilbertFlies
FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Toronto Pearson Airport (CYYZ) created by FlyTampa for MSFS 2020. He examines both the airside and the landside of the airport as well as textures, snow, and night lighting.
About FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport
Features:
- Terminal interior models
- PBR textures and dynamic lighting
- 3D terrain including tunnels and bridges
- 2021-22 version of Toronto Airport
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
FilbertFlies
Youtube Channel
Discord