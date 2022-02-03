Review: FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport for MSFS 2020

Review: FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport for MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Toronto Pearson Airport (CYYZ) created by FlyTampa for MSFS 2020. He examines both the airside and the landside of the airport as well as textures, snow, and night lighting.

About FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport

Features:

Terminal interior models

PBR textures and dynamic lighting

3D terrain including tunnels and bridges

2021-22 version of Toronto Airport

www.flytampa.org

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Discord