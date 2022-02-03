  • Review: FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport for MSFS 2020

    Review: FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport for MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Toronto Pearson Airport (CYYZ) created by FlyTampa for MSFS 2020. He examines both the airside and the landside of the airport as well as textures, snow, and night lighting.

    About FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport

    Features:

    • Terminal interior models
    • PBR textures and dynamic lighting
    • 3D terrain including tunnels and bridges
    • 2021-22 version of Toronto Airport

    www.flytampa.org

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

