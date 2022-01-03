RDPresets Announces RDShade for Prepar3D

Introducing... RDShade!

The ultimate shader and tweaking tool for Prepar3D! Customize your Prepar3D like never before, adjusting countless values to get your simulator to look even more realistic. Creating a preset and adjusting your shaders has never been easier with our live editing capabilities.

Adjust your shaders, colors and tweaks while Prepar3D is running, no need to restart every time you make a change. Create presets and share them with the community! Improve your visuals and performance like never before with RDShade! Coming soon.

Source