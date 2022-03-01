MSFS 2020 Now Available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator Soars to New Heights on Xbox One and Across Devices with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Play Microsoft Flight Simulator today from the cloud on Xbox One and on the devices you already have.

As we continue to evolve the simulator and expand the ways with which both core simmers and newcomers to the franchise can experience Microsoft Flight Simulator, we are thrilled to announce that Microsoft Flight Simulator can now be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Starting today, Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Xbox One and on other supported devices thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. Players can enjoy the same awe-inspiring experience as on Xbox Series X|S.

Some of the great benefits of accessing Microsoft Flight Simulator via Xbox Cloud Gaming include:

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now be played on Xbox One. Many players have been asking for just that. You can launch the simulator through the Xbox dashboard and quickly dive into a high-fidelity experience (up to 1080p and 30fps). You can now explore the planet from any of the supportive devices and quickly take off as there is no need to install the simulator on your hard drive. Microsoft Flight Simulator can also be played beyond the console on supported mobile phones, tablets and lower-spec PCs. Standard controller inputs from Bluetooth controllers such as Xbox Wireless Controller for cloud gaming are supported. The multiplayer experience for all simmers is identical as on the PC and Xbox Series X|S, allowing everyone to share the same airspace regardless of the device they are using. World Updates I-VI are streamed automatically to all players and all your previous purchases on Xbox Series X|S as well as the full Xbox marketplace are available.

We are excited for the flight sim community to experience Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform starting today.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows 10/11 and Steam, and also now on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming and a Game Pass Ultimate membership. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 26 supported countries can access cloud gaming today - visit Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass | Xbox and Xbox Supported Countries & Regions | Xbox for information on how to get started.

Explore the beauty of the earth from any device you own today in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The sky is calling!

Source