iniScene Updates London Heathrow Airport MSFS

London Heathrow Airport (EGLL) v1.10 is now available from iniScene. This update includes numerous improvements and additions.

Changelog v1.10

AI traffic bugs resolved

Added T5 night lighting emissive texture

Adjusted some T4 emissives

Adjusted red brick texture

Improved T5C textures and fixed accessory building roof to be correct.

Added more lights to T5B/C

Added more dirt on stands

Added Runway Guard lights model around airfield

