Xometry Releases West Virginia Int'l Airport XP

West Virginia International Yeager Airport for X-Plane 11 from Xometry is now available. Fly out of this unique airport which is home to an Air National Guard Base, and daily passenger services across the US.
Features
- Detailed rendition of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (KCRW)
- High-resolution ground textures
- Detailed buildings
- PBR normal maps
- Realistic wear, tar, cracks and stains
- High-resolution custom mesh
- Includes Ortho4XP patch
- SAM jetways and marshallers
- Accurately placed custom buildings and custom clutter
- Custom night lighting
- Custom taxiway edge lights
- High-resolution color corrected and edited ortho imagery
- Accurately placed realistic vegetation (3D grass, bushes and trees)