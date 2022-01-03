  • Xometry Releases West Virginia Int'l Airport XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-01-2022 02:10 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Xometry Releases West Virginia Int'l Airport XP

    West Virginia International Yeager Airport for X-Plane 11 from Xometry is now available. Fly out of this unique airport which is home to an Air National Guard Base, and daily passenger services across the US.

    Features

    • Detailed rendition of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (KCRW)
    • High-resolution ground textures
    • Detailed buildings
    • PBR normal maps
    • Realistic wear, tar, cracks and stains
    • High-resolution custom mesh
    • Includes Ortho4XP patch
    • SAM jetways and marshallers
    • Accurately placed custom buildings and custom clutter
    • Custom night lighting
    • Custom taxiway edge lights
    • High-resolution color corrected and edited ortho imagery
    • Accurately placed realistic vegetation (3D grass, bushes and trees)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    Had to find one of these!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    David's Rio de Janeiro post card got me interested in finding a nice Pitts. This was a FS2004 download, had to find an FSX panel and sound to get it...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 03:35 PM Go to last post
    jrdale210

    Trains in MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: jrdale210

    I have not yet seen a train on the tracks in the flightsim, lots of vehicles which sometimes do funny things and not even on a highway, but no...

    Last Post By: Jim Hall Today, 02:45 PM Go to last post
    capt steve

    Mouse not functioning correctly

    Thread Starter: capt steve

    Due to a computer problem, I just had my OS reinstalled and also had to reinstall my MS Flt Sim 2020 including system updates. Now when I hover the...

    Last Post By: capt steve Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post
    smorty11

    Newbie Question here

    Thread Starter: smorty11

    I have put several new planes in the Airplane folder of FSX with the folder named whatever the zip file was. What is the trick to getting them to...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 02:24 PM Go to last post