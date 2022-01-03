Xometry Releases West Virginia Int'l Airport XP

West Virginia International Yeager Airport for X-Plane 11 from Xometry is now available. Fly out of this unique airport which is home to an Air National Guard Base, and daily passenger services across the US.

Features

Detailed rendition of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (KCRW)

High-resolution ground textures

Detailed buildings

PBR normal maps

Realistic wear, tar, cracks and stains

High-resolution custom mesh

Includes Ortho4XP patch

SAM jetways and marshallers

Accurately placed custom buildings and custom clutter

Custom night lighting

Custom taxiway edge lights

High-resolution color corrected and edited ortho imagery

Accurately placed realistic vegetation (3D grass, bushes and trees)

