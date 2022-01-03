  • Tutorial: Aircraft Transponders - Basic Functions, Codes

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-01-2022 12:41 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Transponder Basic Codes / Mode Selections Explained

    Aircraft Transponders - Basic Functions, Codes, and Why 4096?

    Ever wonder why a transponder is called a 4096 code transponder? This video will explain why and also show basic squawk codes as well as the difference between Mode A, Mode C, and why transponder codes are changed during flight.

    The basic functions of the transponder are given as well as changes from Air Traffic Control (ATC) that a pilot could encounter such as changing squawk codes enroute.

    This video is for entertainment purposes only. Always refer to aircraft and avionics manuals of specific equipment installed for proper transponder operation.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. X-Plane,
    4. HF,
    5. Prepar3D,
    6. MSFS,
    7. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    giorda35

    To load the updates

    Thread Starter: giorda35

    Today I was loading Flight Simulator 2020, but I kept an advice “upgrade free necessary, go to Microsoft Store to download it. Press OK”. But by...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:10 PM Go to last post
    Ottersphere

    FSDreamteam KLAS & KDFW in XP?

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Hey crew, Do any of you know if there's a way to get the current versions of FSDreamteam's KLAS & KDFW, which specify Windows 8.1 as the minimum...

    Last Post By: Ottersphere Today, 11:58 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Had to find one of these!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    David's Rio de Janeiro post card got me interested in finding a nice Pitts. This was a FS2004 download, had to find an FSX panel and sound to get it...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    capt steve

    Mouse not functioning correctly

    Thread Starter: capt steve

    Due to a computer problem, I just had my OS reinstalled and also had to reinstall my MS Flt Sim 2020 including system updates. Now when I hover the...

    Last Post By: sonnymayer Today, 10:46 AM Go to last post