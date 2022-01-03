Tutorial: Aircraft Transponders - Basic Functions, Codes

Aircraft Transponders - Basic Functions, Codes, and Why 4096?

Ever wonder why a transponder is called a 4096 code transponder? This video will explain why and also show basic squawk codes as well as the difference between Mode A, Mode C, and why transponder codes are changed during flight.

The basic functions of the transponder are given as well as changes from Air Traffic Control (ATC) that a pilot could encounter such as changing squawk codes enroute.

This video is for entertainment purposes only. Always refer to aircraft and avionics manuals of specific equipment installed for proper transponder operation.

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.