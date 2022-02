MSFS 2020 Sim Update 8 Released

Release Notes (1.23.12.0) Sim Update VIII Now Available!

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team announces the release of Sim Update 8 (SU8). This is a major update that affects all parts of the sim. They've published a lengthy list of changes that are included, starting with general bug fixes. Beyond that changes affect the SDK, general stability, weather, VR use, activities, various aircraft, etc.

