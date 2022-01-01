  • RegDesigns Trailer Previews Toronto Airport For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-28-2022  
    RegDesign Trailer Previews Toronto Airport For MSFS 2020

    RegDesigns is proud to officially announce its rendition of CYYZ Toronto Pearson Intl' Airport!

    Lester B. Pearson International Airport, branded as Toronto Pearson International Airport, is the main international airport serving Toronto, its metropolitan area, and its surrounding region known as the Golden Horseshoe. Toronto Pearson has five runways, three of which are aligned in the east-west direction, and two in the north-south direction. A large network of taxiways, collectively measuring over 40 km (25 mi) in length, provides access between the runways and the passenger terminals, air cargo areas, and airline hangar areas.

    RegDesign Trailer Previews Toronto Airport For MSFS 2020

    If you're an X-Plane user, fear not, as Globall Art has a fantastic version available in the store:

    Globall Art - CYYZ Toronto Airport for X-Plane - FlightSim.Com Store

