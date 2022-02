FlyByWire Adds TCAS To A32NX Development Version

We are happy to announce that after a solid round of testing in our Experimental version, TCAS (including traffic display, TA/RA audio and TCAS FD/AP modes) is now available to everyone in the Development version! We have made some final performance improvements that have allowed merging in this long-awaited feature!

Here is an earlier video (during testing), of the system in action:

Source