  FlyInside Bell 47 For MSFS/X-Plane Update

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-25-2022 05:58 PM  
    FlyInside Announces Bell 47 Update

    We're excited to announce a major update (1.71) to the FlyInside Bell 47, released simultaneously for MSFS (pending MS Marketplace approval) and X-Plane! We've enhanced the flight model to match improvements made to the the later version of the engine, and given it a fresh from the shop overhaul as well. You'll have 220hp continuous available along with 240hp for 2-minutes maximum. This means better performance with a bit more MP available. Try it at high altitude!

    Pay close attention to the engine temp gauges in your cockpit for overstress indications, along with charted limits. Placards are visible in the cockpit and also reprinted in the manual. Engine failures aren't usually fun... unless you like to perform touchdown autorotations.

    In addition you'll find new static blade droop and dynamic blade coning effects for both simulators, Mac and Linux support for X-Plane, added X-Plane wind effects, and X-Plane Replay Mode support.

    • Adds dynamic and static blade droop and rotor coning effects
    • Flight model engine enhancements
    • Adds two-minute engine limitations and failures
    • Adds temp gauge indications of engine overstress
    • Updated cockpit placards
    • X-Plane Replay Mode now supported
    • Mac OS and Linux now supported in X-Plane
    • X-Plane wind effects now supported

