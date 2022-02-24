FlyInside Bell 47 For MSFS/X-Plane Update

We're excited to announce a major update (1.71) to the FlyInside Bell 47, released simultaneously for MSFS (pending MS Marketplace approval) and X-Plane! We've enhanced the flight model to match improvements made to the the later version of the engine, and given it a fresh from the shop overhaul as well. You'll have 220hp continuous available along with 240hp for 2-minutes maximum. This means better performance with a bit more MP available. Try it at high altitude!

Pay close attention to the engine temp gauges in your cockpit for overstress indications, along with charted limits. Placards are visible in the cockpit and also reprinted in the manual. Engine failures aren't usually fun... unless you like to perform touchdown autorotations.

In addition you'll find new static blade droop and dynamic blade coning effects for both simulators, Mac and Linux support for X-Plane, added X-Plane wind effects, and X-Plane Replay Mode support.

Adds dynamic and static blade droop and rotor coning effects

Flight model engine enhancements

Adds two-minute engine limitations and failures

Adds temp gauge indications of engine overstress

Updated cockpit placards

X-Plane Replay Mode now supported

Mac OS and Linux now supported in X-Plane

X-Plane wind effects now supported

