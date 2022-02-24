  • Tutorial: Standard Rate Turns And When Not To Use Them

    Standard Rate Turns And When Not To Use Them

    Standard rate turns are used when flying under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). A standard rate turn is 3 degrees per second and bank angle to maintain standard rate increases as airspeed increases. Markings on the turn coordinator are also explained.

    A simple math formula is used to compute an estimate of standard rate and there are limits to bank angles used in standard rate turns and those scenarios are shown in the video.

    Half standard rate turns are used when instructed by ATC and also on the final approach course when doing an Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) or Precision Approach Radar (PAR) approach in the event of gyro failure.

    This video is for entertainment purposes only and is NOT meant to replace instruction from a certified flight or ground instructor.

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

