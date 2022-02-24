  • Home Design - UUOO Voronezh For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-25-2022 02:08 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Home Design - UUOO Voronezh For X-Plane

    Voronezh Airport (UUOO) named after Peter 1 is a real airport located on the territory of the Russian Federation.

    On February 9, 1933, the first civilian airfield was founded in Voronezh. Its airfield was located in the floodplain of the Voronezh River, not far from the Assumption Church. Now this place is the bottom of the Voronezh reservoir. On July 10, 1933, regular air traffic was opened along the route Moscow - Voronezh - Stalingrad on K-5 aircraft.

    In 2018, the airport served 770,000 passengers. Thus, the airport is loaded by about 70% of the Soviet capacity. Currently, about four hundred people work at Voronezh Airport: rescuers, firefighters, technical staff, catering and security personnel.

    Features

    • Detailed creation of Voronezh airport named after Peter 1
    • More than 150 objects that are in reality
    • There are RGB textures
    • Realistic lighting
    • Detailed runway and taxiway lighting
    • Environment outside the airport

    Purchase Home Design - UUOO Voronezh For X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CTarana45

    Yakolev Yak 18T Over Moscow, Aeroflot Colors

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    A Russian Trainer over Moscow! :pilot: Russia are good guys too! Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 02:43 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Had to find one of these!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    David's Rio de Janeiro post card got me interested in finding a nice Pitts. This was a FS2004 download, had to find an FSX panel and sound to get it...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 02:13 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Courchevel in winter

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    AS I often do, I am simulating a trip that was featured in either the AOPA magazine or in this case Flying Magazine. We're in Courchevel at...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:34 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 01:19 PM Go to last post