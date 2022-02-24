Home Design - UUOO Voronezh For X-Plane

Voronezh Airport (UUOO) named after Peter 1 is a real airport located on the territory of the Russian Federation.

On February 9, 1933, the first civilian airfield was founded in Voronezh. Its airfield was located in the floodplain of the Voronezh River, not far from the Assumption Church. Now this place is the bottom of the Voronezh reservoir. On July 10, 1933, regular air traffic was opened along the route Moscow - Voronezh - Stalingrad on K-5 aircraft.

In 2018, the airport served 770,000 passengers. Thus, the airport is loaded by about 70% of the Soviet capacity. Currently, about four hundred people work at Voronezh Airport: rescuers, firefighters, technical staff, catering and security personnel.

Features

Detailed creation of Voronezh airport named after Peter 1

More than 150 objects that are in reality

There are RGB textures

Realistic lighting

Detailed runway and taxiway lighting

Environment outside the airport

