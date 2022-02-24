Coral Creek Airport (FAA: FA54) is a private-use airport located 2 miles (3 km) northeast of Boca Grande, a community on Gasparilla Island in southwest Florida, United States. The airport itself is located in Placida in Charlotte County. The airport is privately owned.
Features
- High detailed hangars
- Customized ground
- High resolution textures (including PBR) on all objects and buildings
- High detailed Terminal
- Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
- Custom night lighting
