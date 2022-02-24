DC Scenery Design - FA54 Coral Creek Airport MSFS

Coral Creek Airport (FAA: FA54) is a private-use airport located 2 miles (3 km) northeast of Boca Grande, a community on Gasparilla Island in southwest Florida, United States. The airport itself is located in Placida in Charlotte County. The airport is privately owned.

Features

High detailed hangars

Customized ground

High resolution textures (including PBR) on all objects and buildings

High detailed Terminal

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

Custom night lighting

