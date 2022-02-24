MSFS 2020 February 24th, 2022 Development Update

We are on track to release Sim Update 8 on Monday, February 28th on all platforms. Thank you to everyone who participated in the Beta leading up to this release. We are thankful for the help in improving the build version overall. Stay tuned for more discussion during our monthly Dev Q&A coming next Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:30am PST (1830Z) on Twitch.

SDK Update

General:

As you know, Sim Update 8 is imminent. Alongside this new release, we will publish three updated Video Tutorials (related to Audio) on Microsoft Flight Simulator's YouTube channel.

We are also polishing the new Documentation web site. Goodbye lite mode, hello darkness! This new design will be more comfortable and we have managed to make it easier to use so you can easily find what you're looking for.

The "How to Make an Aircraft" Tutorial will be online alongside Sim Update 8 with a huge focus on the Modeling section!

DevMode:

We fixed minor issues with the Marketplace 2.0 Sample.

We are making good progress to render the game in a separate window. This is the first step towards the creation of preset layouts for each Editor. The struggle to organize your DevMode floating windows shall end soon!

Scenery Editor:

We fixed the fact that polygons were not saving hierarchy attributes.

Visual Effects Editor:

We fixed the GravityVector node that was not taking input into account to scale its output.

We fixed the fact that you could add nodes in your graph with no FX document opened.

SDK:

We refactored WASM support to allow for easier integration of extensions.

