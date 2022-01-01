  • Navigraph - AIRAC Cycle 2202 Is Out

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-24-2022  
    Navigraph - AIRAC Cycle 2202 Is Out

    Update your simulators, add-ons and tools using our navdata services. The current Jeppesen charts are already available through the Navigraph Charts apps.

    The Take Command!: Hot Start Challenger 650 is a game changing add-on for X-Plane where you begin living your corporate pilot career. Step into the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facilities for your pre-flight duties and experience interactions with staff before your flight. The lifelike career mode allows you to perform duties related to flight planning, fueling, passengers, and de-icing. You can even take a ride in the de-ice truck if you like!

    The aircraft uses navdata from X-plane, which can be updated to the latest cycle using the FMS Data Manager provided that you have an active Navigraph subscription.

    With a Navigraph Ultimate Subscription, you can use the multifunction display (MFD) of the Hot Start Challenger 650 to access the full Jeppesen Charts library through Navigraph Charts, covering over 7,000 airports globally.

    SimBrief users can also link their accounts to load flight plans directly from the Control Display Unit (CDU) of the Challenger 650.

