RCS - Chapter 3: Abandoned And Forgotten Airports Canada For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    If there is a country where aviation started early and flourished to the utmost it is Canada. With such a vast territory covering middle and very cold climates it became a necessity to move around in airplanes. Famous bush pilots were formed in Canada and still today the country is a bush pilot paradise.

    Dangerous valleys and mountains awaited the intrepid pilots flying biplanes and water born aircraft. As time passed many airfields and airports were abandoned to the harsh weather and forgotten from the regular routes. Now you can fly to twelve of these that served towns, ports and cities that have them today only as relics.

    Twelve real abandoned, closed or forgotten airports in Canada:

    • Kahntah Aerodrome
    • Killaloe Airport
    • Parker Port Airstrip
    • Woodleg Airfield
    • Grand River Airport
    • Scar Creek Airport
    • Estevan/Bryant Airport
    • Mould Bay
    • Ste.Rose du Lac Airport
    • Pepperrell Air Base
    • Takla Narrows Aerodrome
    Optimized for great visual quality and performance.

