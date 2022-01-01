  • Dreamflight Studios Announces Gregorio Luperon International Airport MSFS

    Over on their Facebook page, Dreamflight Studios have announced that they are working on Gregorio Luperon International Airport (Puerto Plata Airport) for MSFS:

    Gregorio Luperon International Airport, also known as Puerto Plata Airport, is located in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. It is the Dominican Republic's fourth busiest airport by passenger traffic and aircraft movements, after Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros airports. The airport opened in 1979 with the purpose of boosting tourism in the North region, it has one asphalt runway measuring 3,081 meters long x 46 meters wide, with the capacity to receive wide-body aircraft, including B747 and A340.

    If you're a P3D or FSX user and would like to experience Gregorio LuperA3n International Airport, then head on over to the file library and check out the excellent freeware version by Fernando Angel Gonzalez:

    FSX/P3D Scenery--Puerto Plata: mdpp-puerto_plata_v2_0_rep_dominicana.zip

