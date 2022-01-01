  • Review: iniScene London Heathrow for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-24-2022  
    Review: iniScene London Heathrow for MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a look at the new London Heathrow Airport (EGLL) created by iniScene for MSFS 2020. Included are looks at the airside and landside of the airport, textures, night lighting, winter, performance and more.

    About iniScene's London Heathrow

    iniScene's largest airport yet: Heathrow International (EGLL) for Microsoft Flight Simulator. As the major beating heart of London's aviation scene, and the third busiest airport in the world, it's an essential airport for any seasoned flight simmer.

    The airport is known for being the home of the UK's flag carrier British Airways and the primary operating base of Virgin Atlantic. Being used by over 80 airlines and with flights to over 180 destinations, it's safe to say there are a plethora of routes to keep you amused.

    Heathrow's impressive area covers over 12 sq/km of area in the simulator. To compliment that, it features custom taxi signs, realistic terminals, custom ground service equipment and plenty of points of interest and surrounding buildings to provide a redefined level of realism plus many more features.

    Key Features

    • 80+ custom modelled and textured POIs and buildings in and out of the airport boundary with accurate PBR texturing.
    • 10,000+ custom iniScene car models scattered throughout parking lots outside of the airport boundary.
    • Aggressive performance saving methods featuring LOD model optimization (Level of Detail) and meticulous optimization where possible throughout the scenery.
    • Main airport landsides with ground markings and lighting faithfully re-created.
    • Custom-created, accurate and known landside points of interest such as the landmark Emirates A380 and Turkish Airlines roundabouts.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

