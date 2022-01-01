Review: iniScene London Heathrow for MSFS 2020

FilbertFlies presents a look at the new London Heathrow Airport (EGLL) created by iniScene for MSFS 2020. Included are looks at the airside and landside of the airport, textures, night lighting, winter, performance and more.

About iniScene's London Heathrow

iniScene's largest airport yet: Heathrow International (EGLL) for Microsoft Flight Simulator. As the major beating heart of London's aviation scene, and the third busiest airport in the world, it's an essential airport for any seasoned flight simmer.

The airport is known for being the home of the UK's flag carrier British Airways and the primary operating base of Virgin Atlantic. Being used by over 80 airlines and with flights to over 180 destinations, it's safe to say there are a plethora of routes to keep you amused.

Heathrow's impressive area covers over 12 sq/km of area in the simulator. To compliment that, it features custom taxi signs, realistic terminals, custom ground service equipment and plenty of points of interest and surrounding buildings to provide a redefined level of realism plus many more features.

Key Features

80+ custom modelled and textured POIs and buildings in and out of the airport boundary with accurate PBR texturing.

10,000+ custom iniScene car models scattered throughout parking lots outside of the airport boundary.

Aggressive performance saving methods featuring LOD model optimization (Level of Detail) and meticulous optimization where possible throughout the scenery.

Main airport landsides with ground markings and lighting faithfully re-created.

Custom-created, accurate and known landside points of interest such as the landmark Emirates A380 and Turkish Airlines roundabouts.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Discord