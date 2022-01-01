  • Aerosoft - ST Simulations - Airport Adana Sakirpasa MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-23-2022 03:38 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - ST Simulations - Airport Adana Sakirpasa MSFS

    Adana Sakirpasa Airport (IATA: ADA, ICAO: LTAF) is a civil international airportlocated in Seyhan, Adana, one of the most crowded cities of Turkey, and serving large cities around it such as Mersin. With 5.1 million passengers in 2019, it is the sixth-busiest airport in Turkey.

    Opened in 1937, Şakirpaşa Airport is the oldest airport in Turkey that is still in public service. Seyhan River, with its magnificent view, passes through the middle of Adana city centre. Serving as the gateway to Çukurova, Adana stretches across wide plains to the southeast of the Taurus Mountains. Attracting with its economy, tourism, culture and history, Adana will take an important place in your flights. There is Incirlik Air Base nearby. The base, which is primarily used by the United States Air Force and the Turkish Air Force, is also used by the Royal Air Force.

    Aerosoft - ST Simulations - Airport Adana Sakirpasa MSFS

    Aerosoft - ST Simulations - Airport Adana Sakirpasa MSFS

    While there are regular flights with Turkish Airlines, Anadolu Jet and Pegasus Airlines every day, also many airlines offer seasonal flights. Domestic flights provide passengers to the cities of Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara, Antalya, Trabzon and Van, while international flights are made to cities such as TRNC Nicosia, Düsseldorf, Saint Petersburg and Beirut.

    Adana Şakirpaşa Airport has been adapted for Microsoft Flight Simulator with this add-on. Custom airport buses, vehicles and aircraft are located statically, dozens of special 3D models have been designed. The airport has an only runway with asphalt surface numbered 05/23, 2,750 m (9,022 ft) long and 45 m (148 ft) wide.

    Aerosoft - ST Simulations - Airport Adana Sakirpasa MSFS

    Aerosoft - ST Simulations - Airport Adana Sakirpasa MSFS

    Features

    • Highly detailed textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), reflective and realistic textures
    • Realistic and highly detailed representation of the airport
    • Realistic ground markings
    • Custom 3D ATC tower and interior
    • Custom domestic and international terminal
    • Custom airport buildings
    • Custom ARFF
    • Custom taxiway signs
    • Custom hangars
    • Custom airport vehicles, buses, aircraft (static)
    • Custom lighting
    • Custom apron/tarmac and runway textures
    • Custom ILS antenna, VOR
    • Custom aircraft the Bayraktar TB-2 UAV (static)

    Purchase Aerosoft - ST Simulations - Airport Adana Sakirpasa MSFS
    See other Aerosoft products for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Postcard from Rio de Janeiro

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    What a fun little plane, curiosity placed me in the seat... In VR it fits you like a pair of beach shorts...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 04:44 PM Go to last post
    sgtoro

    Mfs dc-10

    Thread Starter: sgtoro

    So I downloaded the "free" Dc-10 Flying Hospital and it shows up in my hanger and i can select it before I fly but after selecting my origin and...

    Last Post By: sgtoro Today, 04:23 PM Go to last post
    jflyerguy

    Weighing My Options: Microsoft Flight Simulator vs. X-Plane

    Thread Starter: jflyerguy

    Hi all, I wasn't sure where to post this, so I decided here and hope this is an appropriate place to post such message. First, I apologize in...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:50 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Milford to Queenstown

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk2476 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2480 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2490 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2494 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:25 PM Go to last post