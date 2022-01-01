X-Plane 12 Flight Model Update

X-Plane 12 Flight Model Update - Supersonic Transition, Delta Wings and Mass Properties - X-Plane Developer.

Oh my GOSH this is getting good.

One of my favorite planes is the F-4 Phantom. And one of our alpha testers recently casually mentioned that he was an Israeli Air Force F-4 Phantom flight instructor. I've been exchanging emails with him about every 30 minutes or so, on average, for 12-hour-long days, for the past 5 days or so. We have been doing DOZENS of changes of EXEs and ACFs to get the F-4 in X-Plane flying PERFECTLY.

And the success we've realized is beyond my wildest expectations.

More...