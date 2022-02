Gaya Simulations Previews GSE Pushback Vehicles At LOWW

Over on their Facebook page, Gaya Simulations have shown off a few images of their pushback vehicles for their GSE (Gaya Ground Support Equipment) update of LOWW:

Gaya is proud to announce, for the first time in Microsoft Flight Simulator, Gaya GSE! Custom, authentic, functional and unique-to-each-airport Ground Service Equipment for all Gaya products. Coming soon as a free update.

Here's a little teaser from Florence.

Source