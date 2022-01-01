Six New Releases From MSFScenerybuilders

Today we have added six new scenery packages from MSFScenerybuilders to the FlightSim.Com Store. Included are four medium-size airports spread around the United States, as well as two international airports located in Africa.

New Releases Include:

FXMM - Moshoeshoe I International Airport (Lesotho)

GQNO - Nouakchott International Airport (Mauritania)

KALO - Waterloo Regional Airport (US)

KBGR - Bangor International Airport (US)

KBIL - Billings Logan International Airport (US)

KMOT - Minot International Airport (US)

