Six New Releases From MSFScenerybuilders

Today we have added six new scenery packages from MSFScenerybuilders to the FlightSim.Com Store. Included are four medium-size airports spread around the United States, as well as two international airports located in Africa.
New Releases Include:
- FXMM - Moshoeshoe I International Airport (Lesotho)
- GQNO - Nouakchott International Airport (Mauritania)
- KALO - Waterloo Regional Airport (US)
- KBGR - Bangor International Airport (US)
- KBIL - Billings Logan International Airport (US)
- KMOT - Minot International Airport (US)
