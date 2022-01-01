  • Six New Releases From MSFScenerybuilders

    Six New Releases From MSFScenerybuilders

    Today we have added six new scenery packages from MSFScenerybuilders to the FlightSim.Com Store. Included are four medium-size airports spread around the United States, as well as two international airports located in Africa.

    New Releases Include:

    • FXMM - Moshoeshoe I International Airport (Lesotho)
    • GQNO - Nouakchott International Airport (Mauritania)
    • KALO - Waterloo Regional Airport (US)
    • KBGR - Bangor International Airport (US)
    • KBIL - Billings Logan International Airport (US)
    • KMOT - Minot International Airport (US)

    See all MSFScenerybuilders scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. FrankPilot's Avatar
      FrankPilot - Today, 07:24 PM
      Thanks. The rate and overall quality of freeware for MSFS is quite amazing. Cheers.

