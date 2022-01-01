Just Flight - Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for MSFS

This highly detailed simulation of the Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been developed by Just Flight's in-house development team after hands-on research with a real-life ex-RAF and ETPS Hawk T1.

The Just Flight Hawk has been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and features a variety of 8K PBR paint schemes (including the RAF and Red Arrows), realistic payloads (including AIM-9 missiles, rockets, practice bombs, 30mm Aden cannon gun pod, Red Arrows diesel/dye smoke pod) and ground equipment. Both the front and rear pilot positions are included and the aircraft features a truly 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments and fully functioning custom-coded systems and avionics.

The Hawk T1 is a British-built single engine jet trainer with a two-man tandem cockpit. First flown in 1974, the Hawk has served as an advanced training aircraft for nearly 40 years. The design has proved to be highly successful, with over 900 examples of more than 10 variants sold to air forces in 18 countries, including the UK, Finland, India and Saudi Arabia.

The Hawk T1 variant, first delivered to the RAF in 1976, continues to serve as an advanced jet and weapons trainer. Possibly the most well-known Hawk T1s are those flown by the world famous RAF Red Arrows display team, which has been flying the Hawk T1 since 1979.

Note: This add-on features weapons which will NOT be included in the version available from the MSFS Marketplace.

Purchase Just Flight - Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for MSFS

