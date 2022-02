FlyByWire Simulations Showcases FMS

We wanted to show you how realistic our work-in-progress LNAV algorithm will be, and we found a nice example. While the procedure being showcased has changed a bit since the time the real-life photo was taken, you can see how accurately we model the FMS' behaviour when turns are overshot.

This is the kind of detail we obsess over, and you can expect this level of complexity in our entire FMS suite (including VNAV!).

Source